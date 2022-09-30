Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Veritex worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Veritex by 103.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veritex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $6,715,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

