Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,333 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.85, a P/E/G ratio of 751.07 and a beta of 1.02. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,926.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,404,926.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

