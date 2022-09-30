Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $7,932,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $6,718,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 236,241 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

