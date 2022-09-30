Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of United Community Banks worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after buying an additional 133,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

