Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHCT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

