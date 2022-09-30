Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 34,633 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 180,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

