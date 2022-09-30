Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Redwood Trust worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 935,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 233,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 224,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RWT opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.