Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Frontier Group worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $4,029,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $520,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.