PBMares Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.27. 620,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713,585. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

