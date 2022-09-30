PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ISTB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 18,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,939. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

