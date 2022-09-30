PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,005 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

ENPH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.29. The company had a trading volume of 89,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.