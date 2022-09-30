PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.31. 248,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,076. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

