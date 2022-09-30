PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lowered their target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:REFI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,502. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

