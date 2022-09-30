PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.73 Million in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 1.30% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFNM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,002. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

