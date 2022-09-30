PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,256 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,469,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 473,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,078. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

