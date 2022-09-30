PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 360,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,214. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81.
