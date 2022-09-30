PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,170,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after buying an additional 110,583 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,741,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,457,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 653,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $996,400,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 2,065,178 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56.

