Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.08.

PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

