Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Patterson Companies worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $181,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

