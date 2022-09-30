Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $927,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 96,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,171. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

