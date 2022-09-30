Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,801 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $173.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,218. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average is $193.07.
