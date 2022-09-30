Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,640,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,677.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 543,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 532,130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 128,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

