Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 222,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 166,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,491. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32.

