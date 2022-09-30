Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,575 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,867,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,648 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

