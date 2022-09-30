Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 9,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.17 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 32.26%.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

