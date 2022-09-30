Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.26

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.26 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 93.75 ($1.13). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.20), with a volume of 2,636,371 shares traded.

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.16. The company has a market capitalization of £773.14 million and a PE ratio of -100.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

