Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $239.00

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 239 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 557020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($2.95).

Pantheon International Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 38.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 236.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pantheon International

In other news, insider John Burgess purchased 758,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,001,861.84 ($2,418,876.08).

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

