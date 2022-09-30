PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Position Trimmed by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,499 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,227. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.04.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.91. 34,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

