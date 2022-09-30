Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $89.82

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.82, but opened at $86.75. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.