Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $89.82 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,281,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

