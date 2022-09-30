OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 518,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $2,033,934. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5,980.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 58.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.