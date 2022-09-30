Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.84

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.84 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.97 ($0.14). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 812,297 shares.

Orosur Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.96. The stock has a market cap of £21.68 million and a PE ratio of 37.50.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

