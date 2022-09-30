Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $71.23 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.23 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

