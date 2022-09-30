Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 610.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $166.80. 1,884,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,169,028. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

