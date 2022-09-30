Orca Investment Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BA traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.57. The stock had a trading volume of 164,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.