Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 312,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,585. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

