OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $90,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,756,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,962,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 190.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Stories

