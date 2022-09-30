Open Platform Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $704,157.94 and $17,979.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010964 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00145695 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.50 or 0.01814823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

