OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 12,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 42,281 shares of company stock valued at $515,553 over the last ninety days. 22.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

