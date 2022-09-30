OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.56. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 184,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

