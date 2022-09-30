OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Down 3.3 %

OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $494.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.56. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.