OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Down 4.3%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 9,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 265,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $778.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

