ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.6 %

OKE stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

