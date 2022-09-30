OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

ONCS opened at $0.49 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

