OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 23,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,110. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
