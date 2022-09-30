OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 23,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,110. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OncoSec Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

