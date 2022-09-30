Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 253,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 210,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,346 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 576.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 292,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 249,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Omega Alpha SPAC Price Performance

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Friday. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Omega Alpha SPAC Company Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

