Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $51.94. 42,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

