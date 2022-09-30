Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.24 EPS.

Okta stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.04.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 105.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Okta by 24.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

