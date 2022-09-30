Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.