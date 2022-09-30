Offshift (XFT) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

